Worth Venture Partners LLC Boosts Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.23% of DSP Group worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

DSP Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 125,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,065. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.24. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $353.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.