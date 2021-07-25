Worth Venture Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,994 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 79.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 422,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A10 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

