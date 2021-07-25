Worth Venture Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 35.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,876 shares during the period. EMCORE comprises about 2.1% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,555,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

EMKR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 178,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,262. EMCORE Co. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $316.82 million, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

