Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $9,917,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

