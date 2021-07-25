WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,628,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the first quarter worth approximately $32,470,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of WPP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 440,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,586,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WPP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,109,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

