WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.13, but opened at $45.21. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 934 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.02.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.