Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

