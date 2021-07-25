Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $988,136.98 and $245,179.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00048027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.12 or 0.00810734 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

