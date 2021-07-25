Z-Work Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 28th (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Z-Work Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 28th. Z-Work Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ZWRKU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,243,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

