Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Million

Analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report $2.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $720,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $4.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 million to $6.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.43 million, with estimates ranging from $1.89 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ALT. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of ALT traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. 737,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,831. Altimmune has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $340.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 153,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 5,686.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $13,465,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

