Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Aspira Women’s Health posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,101 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,213.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 250,794 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 185,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97. The stock has a market cap of $546.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.45. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

