Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.64. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLB opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

