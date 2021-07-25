Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Everbridge posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $141.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Everbridge by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

