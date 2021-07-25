Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. iRobot posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. iRobot’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on IRBT. Northland Securities reduced their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRBT stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.25. 214,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,223. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.84.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.