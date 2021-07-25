Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Murphy Oil reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.20.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

