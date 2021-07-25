Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $561.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post $561.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $563.00 million and the lowest is $559.30 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $587.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.64. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The GEO Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 122.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

