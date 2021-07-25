Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.61 Million

Analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post $243.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.50 million and the highest is $245.06 million. WNS posted sales of $214.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $991.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

WNS stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.76. 153,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in WNS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350,756 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in WNS by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares during the period.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

