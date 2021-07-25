Zacks: Analysts Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $4,104,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CubeSmart by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CubeSmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 297,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,209,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 643,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

