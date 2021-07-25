Zacks: Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 274,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,737. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $891.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

