Zacks: Analysts Expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06).

Several research firms have recently commented on ELOX. B. Riley began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

In other news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 5,925,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh bought 2,466,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.50.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

