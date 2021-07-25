Zacks: Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTH traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.32. 292,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,653. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

