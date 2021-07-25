Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.92 Million

Brokerages expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post sales of $94.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $10.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 810.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $452.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $523.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $820.88 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,660,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 179,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 106,456 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 90.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 197,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 93,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $172,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHO opened at $11.50 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.48.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.