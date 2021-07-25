Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to report earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.81). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($3.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20.

Several brokerages have commented on ARQT. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,445 shares of company stock valued at $325,101. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.43.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

