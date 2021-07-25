Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.42. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.20. The company had a trading volume of 782,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

