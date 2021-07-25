Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report $2.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of ($1.96) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $11.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of EGLE stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 116,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,983. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $524.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $246,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.