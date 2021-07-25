Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. Grid Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,370,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

GDYN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 107,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,084. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.