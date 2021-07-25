Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OR shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

OR stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0413 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

