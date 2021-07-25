Zacks: Brokerages Expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce $24.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.01 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $111.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.32 million to $113.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $139.36 million, with estimates ranging from $134.24 million to $146.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 186,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,319. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.