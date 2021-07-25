Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. 1,802,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,110. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,983,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 578,540 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,383,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

