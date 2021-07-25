Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 388.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%.

BVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

