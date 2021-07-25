Zacks: Brokerages Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on EXFO and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on EXFO to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 195,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,401. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $338.38 million, a PE ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in EXFO in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in EXFO in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in EXFO in the first quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in EXFO in the first quarter worth about $527,000. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

