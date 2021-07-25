Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.49). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. 1,123,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,220. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.22. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.