Zacks: Brokerages Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. Profire Energy reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

PFIE stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Profire Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 41.3% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 606,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

