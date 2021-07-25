Zacks: Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.08. SunPower reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,220,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,644. SunPower has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,812. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

