Zacks: Brokerages Expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SWK.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter.

SWKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $17.85 on Thursday. SWK has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $228.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SWK by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in SWK by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 76,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SWK by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in SWK during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SWK by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWK (SWKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.