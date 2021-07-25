Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGESY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

