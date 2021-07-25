Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.44.

NYSE:ASC opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $117.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

