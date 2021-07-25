Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMIAY. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IMI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

