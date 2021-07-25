Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Sell

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.18. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

