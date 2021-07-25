Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

PFHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Professional from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Professional will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,800 shares of Professional stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $88,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $50,708.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $142,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFHD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Professional by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Professional by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Professional by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Professional in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Professional by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

