Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) to Hold

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “We are pleased by Wabtec's decision to acquire Nordco, a North American company providing products and services to rail-related industries, for $400 million. The deal is expected to close shortly. The company's cost-cutting measures are also supporting the bottom line. Further, decline in operating costs is aiding. We are also impressed by Wabtec’s commitment to reward its shareholders despite adversities. Its liquidity position is impressive too. However, its operations are being disrupted by coronavirus woes. Below-par performance in the transit segment is hurting sales as well. Mainly due to the coronavirus-induced weakness, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year. Although volumes improved, the same remains weaker than the pre-pandemic levels.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of WAB opened at $81.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $86.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

