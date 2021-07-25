Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVLO. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of EVLO opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.30. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,904 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 260,818.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 70,421 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $9,630,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

