Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38. National Grid has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s payout ratio is 127.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in National Grid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

