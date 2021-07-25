Zacks Investment Research Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the second quarter have been increasing over the past month. The company's strategic investment in the information technology (IT) project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The project is expected to maximize cost effectiveness and efficiency. The Lake City contract will also drive sales and profitability in the Winchester unit. Winchester is also benefiting from higher commercial and military sales. The company is also executing a number of productivity projects in 2021. Cost savings associated with these projects are expected to contribute to its margins this year. However, Olin's Chlor Alkali and Epoxy segments are exposed to headwinds from weak prices and demand. High operating costs are also expected to put pressure on margins. High debt level is another concern.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OLN. Citigroup raised Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Vertical Research raised Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.79.

OLN opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

