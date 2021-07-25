Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $586.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zynex by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zynex by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

