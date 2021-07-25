Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to Hold

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

