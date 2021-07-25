Zacks Investment Research Upgrades COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -10.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

