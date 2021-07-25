Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $118.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.27. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Carrig acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $1,114,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.