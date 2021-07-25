Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

LESL has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,299,156.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $149,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $199,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

