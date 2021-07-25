Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) to Hold

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

WTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $585.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.83.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

